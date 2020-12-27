In 2020 fans have been lucky to see some of the best fights MMA has to offer. We asked the LowKickMMA staff to highlight the best of the year. Weili Zhang’s brutal five-round brawl with Joanna Jedrzejczyk got the majority of votes and is our 2020 Fight of the Year.

Jordan Ellis: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – UFC 248

Despite everything 2020 has been a blessed year for MMA. Not only did we get one of the greatest ever KO’s, we also had one of the best match-ups of all-time take place this year. In the UFC 248 co-main event strawweight champion Weili Zhang successfully defended her title against former 115lb queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk in what can only be described as a five-round war. It was certainly the best fight of 2020 in my eyes and I would really struggle to name a better fight ever. Congrats to both women.

Alex Lough: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – UFC 248

My god. The technique. The violence. The pace. For 25 minutes, these women battered each others legs and bodies with brutal kicks until they got bored, then bit down on their mouth pieces and exchanged flurries in a phone booth. That’s how it went for the entire fight: kick, exchange, circle, repeat. Every time they stood toe-to-toe felt like it could be the last, but some how, some way, they just kept going. It solidified Zhang as a legitimate champion, and reinforced Joanna’s reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the game. Trying to put this fight into words doesn’t do it justice. Just open up Fightpass, put it on repeat, and enjoy.

Ross Markey: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – UFC 248

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk — Action-packed from start to finish. Close back-and-forth for the entire five-rounds. Decision could’ve went either way. Arguably the best fight in female mixed martial arts history.

Karim Nathan: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price – UFC 249

This fight isn’t what everyone thinks of when it comes to fight of the year as we’ve been blessed for many FOTY candidates in 2020. However, for me this fight represented everything that I love to see in a MMA fight and it was the third fight after the pandemic and from that fight onwards I felt that the UFC was back. Even though it was just a three round bout and it got stopped in the third doesn’t take away from how violent and bloody this fight was with both landing successfully and up until Luque dropped Price it was end to end stuff and 1-1 heading to the third.