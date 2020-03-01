Felicia Spencer Makes Her Case For A Title Shot – UFC Norfolk Highlights

Spread the word!













Top bantamweight contender Felicia Spencer made her case for the next shot at champion Anmanda Nunes at UFC Norfolk. The Brazilian is reportedly set to defend her belt at UFC 250.

The 29-year-old Canadian got back to winnings ways by beatin Zarah Fairn in dominant fashion in tonight co-main event. It was all Spencer from start to finish in this fight, Fairn appeared to have no answer for her opponents ground game.

Spencer along with Megan Anderson have announced themselves as the front runners to earn the shot after both scoring spectacular first round finishes tonight.

Check out the highlights from Spencer’s UFC Norfolk win below…

Felicia @FeeNom479 Spencer makes her claim to a featherweight title shot with another first-round finish at #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/p8xgQePn5i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020