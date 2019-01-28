Fedor Emelianenko Releases Statement On Knockout Loss To Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader made Bellator history when he became the promotion’s first-ever champ-champ by knocking out Fedor Emelianenko (watch it here) in the main event of last night’s (Sat., January 26, 2019) Bellator 214 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Bader added the vacant Bellator heavyweight championship to his light heavyweight belt. It was a career-defining moment for him, but for all-time great Fedor, it only left questions about his fighting future. With nothing left to prove in mixed martial arts, many believe it’s time for Fedor to retire.

Bellator President Scott Coker said Fedor’s contract was up and the decision to retire or not was obviously his. He sustained a cut over his eye when Bader knocked him out in only 32 seconds, and didn’t discuss the scene after the fight. He broke that silence earlier today, however, updating his health and thanking his fans on Instagram:

“After the fight, I feel good, the dissection over the eye is not deep, yesterday I had several stitches. I think it will heal in a couple of weeks. I want to say thanks to everyone who helped me get ready, who came to the fight, and who got up early to watch the match. Thank you all for your support and your prayers. All the will of God.”

Fedor made no mention of his fighting future. He’s been one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history over his lengthy career in PRIDE, Strikeforce, Bellator, and Affliction. He never signed with the UFC for the many potential dream match-ups present for him during his prime.

Those never materialized, but Fedor’s place in the annals of MMA history are set in stone nonetheless. Whether or not that career came to an end in the first round against Bader last night remains to be seen.

“The Last Emperor” appears largely unhurt and in good spirits following the loss, yet his deal with Bellator has run out. That could mean we’ve seen the last of one of MMA’s greats.