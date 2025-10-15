Islam Makhachev has been making headlines recently due to his appearance. The former lightweight titleholder vacated his belt to move up to the welterweight division and challenge Jack Della Maddalena of Australia for his title at UFC 322.

Jack won the welterweight belt from American fighter Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. The back-and-forth battle was an incredible display of martial arts and is already being considered a contender for Fight of the Year. Jack edged out Belal in one of the most exciting fifth rounds you’ll ever see. Belal Muhammad had previously trained with Islam and Khabib Nurmagomedov, so it’s quite possible that Islam’s move up wouldn’t have happened if Belal had won the decision that night.

The Pendulum Swings: Makhachev and the Fight That Could Change His Legacy

A common criticism Islam faced during his lightweight reign was that he fought smaller men. Four of his five title defenses were victories over former (or current) UFC featherweights, including current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Already known as a massive lightweight, Islam was frequently accused of being a weight bully. Some in the MMA community speculated that he vacated the belt to avoid fighting “another little guy.” However, Islam believes that welterweight represents a new challenge.

Recently, images and a video of Islam Makhachev have surfaced, showing off his new welterweight physique. He looks much bigger than the 170-pound limit, closer to 200 pounds. This fight could change the course of UFC history and define both men’s legacies.