Fans Boo Greg Hardy At UFC on ESPN+ 1 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

The fans may have booed Greg Hardy at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 ceremonial weigh-ins tonight (Jan. 18, 2019), but the former NFL All-Pro was all smiles when he faced off with his opponent.

Former professional football player Hardy will make his official UFC debut tomorrow night as he takes on Allen Crowder in the co-main event of ESPN Brooklyn’s card.

The heavyweights finally faced off earlier today at the ceremonial weight ins. Hardy was welcomed to a chorus of boos while Crowder adopted the role of hero. (via Twitter):

UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down tomorrow night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. T.J. Dillashaw will drop down to flyweight to challenge Henry Cejudo for the title.

Hardy vs. Crowder will serve as the night’s co-main event.