Fabricio Werdum Failed To Terminate UFC Deal, Will Fulfill Contract

Fabricio Werdum has made numerous attempts to get his release from the UFC following his two-year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

At 41-years-old, the hourglass is running out on the former UFC heavyweight champion’s career in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Prior to his scheduled fight against Aleksei Oleinik in September 2018, “Vai Cavalo” was flagged by USADA after testing positive for the banned substance trenbolone.

Now, Werdum is to be sidelined until May of 2020. Speaking to Combate recently, Werdum revealed that his attempts to get his release from the UFC have come up short. As a result, he’ll wait out his suspension and fight out his current contract upon his return:

“I have two more UFC fights,” Werdum said. “I tried to terminate the contract, but they didn’t let me, because I’m a former champion and they still wanted me around, so cutting ties right now is out of the table.

“But if I had the possibility before, I would, because of my age, it would be better for my career. Since it wasn’t possible, I’ll stay fight two more times. Let’s see how it goes in the future.”

Werdum went on to maintain he did not knowingly take a banned substance. Instead, he believes his sample was contaminated, as his second test came back negative:

“I thought it was unfair, because I’m aware I didn’t take anything,” Werdum said. “I know it, I know it was a contamination. It’s tough because I have 28 USADA tests and never had a problem, but my background meant nothing to them. I think they made an example out of me because I have a big name and am used to be an UFC champion. They knew there was very little of the substance.

“The most surprising thing was that I tested positive, they didn’t say anything, they just came a week later to test me again and that one came out negative. Once again, this shows the contamination. I think they are experienced enough when someone is taking something on purpose and when it’s a contamination.”

What do you think about Werdum planning on finishing out his UFC deal once his suspension is up?