Former UFC heavyweight Fabricio Werdum has shared that he does not plan to renew his UFC contract once it is completed after his fight with Alexander Gustafsson on July 25.

Speaking in an interview with AG Fight, the former champion expressed that while he was thankful to the UFC he would like to take his career in a different direction going forward.

“You don’t have the possibility (to renew with the UFC). All these years with the UFC have been very good. We had a good relationship, sometimes there were some controversies, disagreements, things that happen in a normal relationship. I am very grateful to the UFC for all these years, I made my career practically in the UFC. I always wanted to enter the UFC and they gave me that opportunity twice.” Said Werdum.

“I was already fired and came back because I was pissed off (laughs). But the cycle is over, the cycle has been good so far. Now I want to pursue my career a little more, and I want to do it my way. Suddenly fighting in other events, I have fought in many events and I want to be able to have other possibilities.”

Werdum continued to elaborate on some of the highlights during his UFC run including his victories over Mark Hunt and Cain Velasquez and also his time commentating for the organisation on their Spanish broadcast.

The former champion’s final bout will be against former light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson as he returns from retirement to join the ever-growing heavyweight division. Werdum is coming into this matchup on a decision loss to Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 249 earlier this year.

Werdum has not stated exactly where he plans to take his career after this bout, only stating that it will be done his way.