Fabio Wardley Scores Brutal 10th-Round KO to Claim WBA Interim Heavyweight Crown – Wardley vs. Huni Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Fabio Wardley vs. Justis Huni - Wardley vs. Huni Highlights

After facing some early adversity, unbeaten British sensation Fabio Wardley scored a KO for the ages against Justis Huni at Portman Road on Saturday night.

The two fighters traded some big blows throughout the clash, but it appeared that Huni had everything well in hand as we reached the final three rounds of the fight.

90 seconds into the 10th stanza, both fighters stood toe-to-toe and traded right hands in the center of the ring. Wardley’s shot is the one that landed clean, sending Huni crashing to the canvas and the live crowd into an absolute frenzy. Huni was unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, bringing an end to the contest via knockout.

Official Result: Fabio Wardley def. Justis Huni via KO at 1:42 of Round 10 to capture the WBA interim heavyweight world championship.

With the win, Wardley moved to 19-0-1 in his pro boxing career, with 18 of those victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

Check Out Highlights From Fabio Wardley vs. Justis Huni:

