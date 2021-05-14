Stephen Thompson isn’t a fan of Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight.

The former light-heavyweight king has been targeting a fight with Francis Ngannou for some time now but has been unable to strike a financial deal with the UFC to compete for gold up in weight.

In the last few days, Jones has been posting training footage that shows he’s packed on mass during his time away from the Octagon.

During a chat with LowKickMMA, ‘Wonderboy’ gave his thoughts on the ongoing situation with Jones and the UFC, as well as, explaining why he doubts Jones will be successful at heavyweight.

“The UFC isn’t wanting to pay what Jon Jones is wanting from the UFC,” Thompson said. “Yes, Jon Jones is considered the GOAT for most people and he wants to move up to fight the scariest guy in the division. I don’t think it’s an intelligent move, to be honest with you. One of the most explosive and strongest guys in that division (Francis Ngannou), and he’s been carrying that weight around his entire life.

“You’ve seen guys try to go up a weight class, put on muscle, just like Luke Rockhold did when he fought Blachowicz, he tired out. He wasn’t used to carrying that weight and it was different. I think it is going to go the same route with Jon Jones.

“So, sit him on the side. There’s a lot of guys more, more deserving of the fight with Ngannou. So, we’ll see. Can the UFC pay him that? Probably. Is he going to get it? Probably not”

It doesn’t seem like Jones will be getting the Ngannou fight anytime soon. Earlier this week, Dana White revealed he is pressing ahead with Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis II.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson? Is Jon Jones making a mistake by moving up in weight?