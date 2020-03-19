EXCLUSIVE | Marc Diakiese Aiming For Lightweight Ranking In 2020

Spread the word!













Lightweight Marc Diakiese was supposed to be fighting Jai Herbert at UFC London before COVID-19 triggered the event’s postponement.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA during fight camp Diakiese revealed he plans to crack the lightweight rankings this year and he’ll fight whoever it takes to do so.

“My ambition is to be entering the rankings this year. I’m really looking forward to putting on a great performance so I can get into those rankings and fight somebody who is ranked.”

The 26-year-old Brit suffered three consecutive losses between 2017-2018 and admittedly had fallen out of love with the sport. Reflecting on the worst period of his career Diakiese said. “As a fighter, you go through a lot of phases, but people just see you as a fighter, but I was going through a lot in my personal life.

“When you’re at the top everyone wants to know you, you get a different call from everybody, they all want something from you. I was getting depressed thinking I had to give something back to everybody when I didn’t have to. I do this for me you know. I’m happy. I’m grounded and ready to go. I didn’t enjoy it before if I’m honest I don’t know why I did it really but I know now and I’m ready to go.”

On the back of two wins ‘Bonecrusher’ is enjoying the sport again. Now all he wants is the chance to avenge his losses to Drakkar Klose, Dan Hooker, and Nasrat Haqparast.

“I know I’m going to meet these guys again. That’s my goal. Right now, it’s like, I’m giving everything I can and doing my best to enter the ranks and I’ll see these guys again. I know for a fact I will because I know where I belong, and I know I can beat these guys.”

