Ex-UFC star Robbie Lawler rules out Mike Perry fight in BKFC move: ‘I’m retired’

Former undisputed UFC welterweight champion and two-time Hall of Fame inductee, Robbie Lawler has shut down rumors linking him with an imminent BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) debut against fellow Octagon alum, Mike Perry.

Lawler, a former undisputed welterweight champion, is set to receive his second induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame this month during International Fight Week, landing in the Modern Wing of the organization’s hall.

And bringing down the curtain on his memorable career in stunning fashion back in July 2023, Lawler turned in a stunning first round knockout win over veteran contender, Niko Price, turning back the clock with another stunning finish.

But in recent months, rumors have been rife regarding an impending return — potentially under the umbrella of the David Feldman-led, BKFC.

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” David Feldman told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned when asked if Mike Perry is targeted to fight Robbie Lawler in his return. “We’re working on it with the UFC… Yeah, before, (Mike Perry’s fight with Jake Paul) yeah. Like, they were scared to death of him. And now, but they’re forgetting that this is still bare knuckle. It’s not boxing. (0:47) They’re not going to box Mike Perry.”

Robbie Lawler rules out Mike Perry fight in BKFC move

But this evening, during his own interview with Helwani, veteran striker Lawler ruled out a move to the BKFC to fight Perry, admitting that while talks were held, he is happily retired.

They [the BKFC] touched base in January of last year and this is where we are today. I mean, I never say never, but I’m retired,” Robbie Lawler explained.