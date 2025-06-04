Ex-UFC star Robbie Lawler rules out Mike Perry fight in BKFC move: ‘I’m retired’

ByRoss Markey
Ex-UFC star Robbie Lawler rules out Mike Perry fight in BKFC move: 'I'm retired'

Former undisputed UFC welterweight champion and two-time Hall of Fame inductee, Robbie Lawler has shut down rumors linking him with an imminent BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) debut against fellow Octagon alum, Mike Perry.

Lawler, a former undisputed welterweight champion, is set to receive his second induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame this month during International Fight Week, landing in the Modern Wing of the organization’s hall.

Ex-UFC champion Robbie Lawler set for Hall of Fame induction this summer

And bringing down the curtain on his memorable career in stunning fashion back in July 2023, Lawler turned in a stunning first round knockout win over veteran contender, Niko Price, turning back the clock with another stunning finish.

READ MORE:  Patchy Mix Brimming with Confidence Ahead of UFC 316 Debut Against Mario Bautista: I Will F*** Him Up'

But in recent months, rumors have been rife regarding an impending return — potentially under the umbrella of the David Feldman-led, BKFC.

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” David Feldman told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned when asked if Mike Perry is targeted to fight Robbie Lawler in his return. “We’re working on it with the UFC… Yeah, before, (Mike Perry’s fight with Jake Paul) yeah. Like, they were scared to death of him. And now, but they’re forgetting that this is still bare knuckle. It’s not boxing. (0:47) They’re not going to box Mike Perry.”

Robbie Lawler submits drug test under UFC anti doping program this week, amid links to stunning return
Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Lawler rules out Mike Perry fight in BKFC move

But this evening, during his own interview with Helwani, veteran striker Lawler ruled out a move to the BKFC to fight Perry, admitting that while talks were held, he is happily retired.

READ MORE:  Ian Garry claims Leon Edwards should retire amid UFC skid: 'He doesn't have the talent for it'
Robbie Lawler admits he could snap UFC retirement I definitely have more left in me
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie – USA TODAY Sports

They [the BKFC] touched base in January of last year and this is where we are today. I mean, I never say never, but I’m retired,” Robbie Lawler explained.

READ MORE:  What Sean O’Malley Must Change to Beat Merab Dvalishvili - UFC All-Time Great Expert Take

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts