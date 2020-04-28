Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Released By WWE

Spread the word!













Cain Velasquez’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stint didn’t last very long.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has reportedly been released by the company according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Velasquez is just the latest from a list of names released due to budget cuts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Velasquez transitioned to the world of pro wrestling last year following his defeat to Francis Ngannou at UFC Phoenix in February. The 37-year-old impressed many with his performances on the independent circuit before he was eventually picked up by the WWE in October.

He was thrust into a storyline with then WWE champion Brock Lesnar as the pair had a rematch at a Saudi Arabia show which the latter ended up winning. Velasquez hasn’t appeared since due to injuries.

There is no word as of now whether Velasquez will continue with his pro wrestling career or make another comeback to the Octagon. The American Kickboxing Academy fighter retired from the UFC and exited the USADA drug testing pool when he signed with the WWE.

He would have to re-enter the pool if he plans on coming back to the UFC.

What do you make of Velasquez getting released by the WWE?