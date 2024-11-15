Australian Ex-Kickboxer Darren John Berry Accused of Murder After Partner Found Stabbed in Sydney Hotel

Former K-1 kickboxer Darren John Berry has been accused of murdering his partner after she was found dead in a Sydney hotel.

As reported by news.com.au, the aforementioned Darren John Berry has been charged with murder after he was found with cuts to his arms and hands alongside the body of his partner Shirley So.

The report notes that So was discovered with multiple stab wounds by police at the Pullman Hotel in Penrith in the wake of staff calling them with reports of a disturbance. Berry competed under the name ‘Hacksaw’ with the 53-year-old being treated by paramedics at the scene who, of course, were not aware of the full circumstances at the time.

His injuries were said to be life-threatening initially but now, he is believed to be stable. Officers from Strike Force Marree charged Mr Berry on Tuesday with one count of murder, but only after being granted an interim order that allowed them to carry out a forensic procedure.

Darren John Berry held on murder charge

He was denied bail at a bedside court hearing, with the expectation being that he would appear before Penrith Local Court on Wednesday. As per another report from Western Weekender, the court hearing was adjourned to Monday, November 18 as a result of Darren John Berry not being able to attend as a result of his injuries.

The hope of his legal team is that Berry will now be able to give proper instructions ahead of the new date. He is currently located in the ICU where he is intubated, and he is likely to remain in the hospital for an undisclosed period of time.

The two were reportedly said to be in an on-and-off relationship, but there had been no previous reports of domestic violence between them up to this incident.