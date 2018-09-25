Eryk Anders Updates Health Following Scary Sao Paulo Collapse

Eryk Anders caused a scary scene this past weekend (Sat. September 22, 2018) in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

Anders was defeated by Thiago Santos in the main event of the Brazil card. Although he survived the third round, he was unable to get to his feet and walk to his corner. Instead, he collapsed in the center of the Octagon due to exhaustion, forcing the referee to call the fight off.

Santos was awarded the TKO win. Anders spoke to MMA Fighting to offer an update on his status after the ordeal:

“I just wanted to lay down, just chill for a second,” said Anders. “Obviously, the middle of the Octagon is not the place for that so once I talked to the doctors and all, they did take me to the hospital. “But before all that I just went to the locker room and took a cold shower and laid down for a pretty good bit. I’ve never been that tired, that depleted or anything like that.”

Anders admitted to eating some shots before the round ended, but they didn’t do nearly as much damage as his fatigue. He also believes Santos was feeling the effects of exhaustion as well, but not near the level he was: