Eryk Anders Melts Tim Williams With Vicious Head Kick KO

Eryk Anders slept Tim Williams with a nasty head kick.

In the UFC Lincoln main card opener, Anders took on Williams. The action took place inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Fight fans saw a hard-hitting bout that ended in spectacular fashion.

Williams went high with a kick early. They tied up near the fence. The two threw strikes as they separated. Anders countered a kick with a left hand. Williams had his own left hand counter off a jab. An inside leg kick was there for Williams. A one-two combination found the mark for Williams. Williams caught a kick and went for a takedown. He was able to take Anders down. He went for the back, but time expired.

Willams landed a body kick less than one minute into the second stanza. Once again, Williams was able to dump Anders to the mat. Anders was able to get back to his feet, but Williams stuck to him. Anders was able to get out and landed a left hand to the chin. Another left hand found the mark for Anders. Anders began to tee off and a cut over the left eye of Williams formed. Anderss stuffed a takedown attempt. The fight returned to the feet and Anders landed some more clean shots. Yet another left hand reached thetarget for Anders.The second round came to an end and Anders clearly win it.

A hard left hand dropped Williams early in the third round. Williams eventually returned to his feet. A right hand was there for Williams. A counter left hand off the leg kick landed for Anders, who had blood dripping from his nose. Williams changed levels, but couldn’t score a takedown. A spinning back fist landed for Williams. Anders knocked out Williams with a head kick as his opponent was scrambling out.

Final Result: Eryk Anders def. Tim Williams via KO (head kick) – R3, 4:42