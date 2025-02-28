Exclusive | Erik Gianini: The Martial Arts Mentor Behind the Dragon Slayers

Erik Gianini, a multifaceted martial artist and head instructor at the American Martial Arts Academy (AMAA) in Orlando, Florida, embodies the spirit of martial arts through his dedication to training, mentorship, and the philosophy of Budo. With a rich lineage of martial arts experience and a passion for shaping the next generation, Gianini has built a legacy that extends beyond the dojo and into the lives of his students.

A Legacy Rooted in Martial Arts

Erik Gianini’s journey in martial arts began at the age of five, inspired by his father, Bobby Dixon—a world champion kickboxer and sport karate legend. “Growing up, I watched him fight in the ring, knocking heads around, and it inspired me,” Gianini shared.

Despite facing significant bullying during his youth, martial arts became his refuge and source of empowerment. “I trained hard because I didn’t want to be a victim anymore,” he explained. By high school, he had transformed himself physically and mentally, overcoming his bullies.

Over the years, Gianini has trained in an impressive array of disciplines, including Taekwondo, kickboxing, boxing, Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Bang Muay Thai under Dwayne Ludwig, Kempo. Shito-Ryu Karate, and Kyokushin Karate, among others. This diverse training allows him to prepare his students for any challenge. “Training in all these different arts makes me proficient wherever the match or fight may go,” he said.

The AMAA Philosophy: Hard Work and Budo

At AMAA, Gianini instills a philosophy rooted in the Budo lifestyle, a code emphasizing discipline, respect, plus continuous self-improvement. “We believe in training hard and working our butts off to earn every inch,” he explained. This ethos extends beyond physical training to mental resilience and life skills. “Martial arts isn’t just about fighting; it’s about resilience, grit, and reaching for goals that seem out of reach but are attainable with time and effort.”

Faith also plays a central role in Gianini’s teachings. “We incorporate our faith into everything we do at AMAA,” he noted. “Keeping Jesus Christ at the center of our training helps us build not just fighters but strong individuals.”

Defeating the Machida Sons: A Moment of Triumph

Recently, two of Gianini’s teenage students—Isaac Morales and Jordan Thompson—achieved a major milestone by defeating Lyoto Machida’s sons in competition. The Machida family is renowned for their Karate lineage, making this victory particularly significant. “They may come from the House of Dragons,” Gianini told his students before the match, “but that doesn’t mean they’re dragons. Today, you are dragon slayers.”

Both Morales and Thompson have been training under Gianini since they were five years old. Their well-rounded skill sets include black belts in Taekwondo and ranks in Bang Muay Thai under both Ludwig and Gianini. The preparation for this high-profile match was meticulous. Gianini emphasized focus over hype: “I told them to stay off social media and focus on their training.” Their victory showcased their technical power and also AMAA’s evolution as a modern martial arts academy blending traditional karate with modern striking techniques.

Building Champions On and Off the Mat with Erik Gianini

For Gianini, success is not limited to competition wins but extends to personal growth and character development. “Our greatest goal is to create individuals who are strong and respectful—not just for competition but for society,” he said. Whether his students aim for careers in organizations like UFC or GLORY or simply seek self-improvement through martial arts, Gianini ensures they leave AMAA with life skills that transcend the dojo.

“Martial arts isn’t a hobby—it’s an obsession,” Erik Gianini declared passionately. “To succeed, you must get 1% better every day.” This relentless pursuit of excellence defines both Gianini’s coaching style and his vision for AMAA. Erik Gianini’s story is one of unbreakable resilience. From overcoming personal challenges to mentoring young champions like Morales and Thompson, he continues to inspire others to embrace hard work and live by the virtues of Budo—on the mat and in life.