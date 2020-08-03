Eric Spicely has departed the UFC for a second time.

Spicely was set to take on Markus Perez in a middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 5 this past weekend.

However, he had to withdraw from the fight following a botched weight cut. He would explain the reasons soon after.

“For the sake of transparency this was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight,” he tweeted. “Needless to say it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I will figure this problem out and hopefully be able to compete again.”

For the sake of transparency this was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight. Needless to say it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I will figure this problem out and hopefully be able to compete again. https://t.co/ZYro3waykE — éS (@EricSpicely) July 31, 2020

Unfortunately, things got worse for Spicely as he was later released by the UFC. However, he is determined to come back a third time.

“Alright @ufc this is goodbye again for now. Let’s see if we can do a 3 peat. Sorry to all my fans.

“I thank the @ufc , @Mickmaynard2 @espnmma for everything. I will 100 percent get this sorted out and come back stronger. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. 💕”

Alright @ufc this is goodbye again for now. Let’s see if we can do a 3 peat. Sorry to all my fans. — éS (@EricSpicely) August 3, 2020

I thank the @ufc , @Mickmaynard2 @espnmma for everything. I will 100 percent get this sorted out and come back stronger. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. 💕 — éS (@EricSpicely) August 3, 2020

Spicely returned to the UFC in June last year when stepped in on short notice to face Deron Winn. Despite losing via unanimous decision, the contest earned Fight of the Night honors.

Spicely was scheduled to fight twice more against Brendan Allen and Punahele Soriano but would pull out for undisclosed reasons.

The third time appeared to be the third strike given the most recent development.

What do you make of the UFC releasing Spicely?