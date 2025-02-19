Eric Nicksick Reveals Sean Strickland’s Troubling Mindset Before UFC 312: ‘It Was Very Disappointing’

Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick has revealed more about Sean Strickland‘s mindset ahead of UFC 312.

As we know, Eric Nicksick is one of the best coaches in the game. He has worked with some incredible fighters throughout the course of his time with the team, with some of the notable examples being Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland.

When Sean Strickland captured the UFC middleweight championship, Eric Nicksick was right there by his side. Unfortunately, he was also there when he lost the title – as well as when he failed to recapture it at UFC 312.

In addition to that, Eric Nicksick criticized Strickland for aspects of his performance in the wake of the event. Since then, Sean has announced that he doesn’t expect Eric to be in his corner moving forward, but that they’re still friends.

Now, Eric has gone into more detail about his headspace.

Eric Nicksick’s view on Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 state of mind

“What threw me for a loop was, about 30 minutes before going on Ariel, Sean is at practice with us. And Sean tells me all these things about how he felt in the weeks leading up to the fight—yada, yada, yada—his headspace.”

“And it was very disappointing to hear where his headspace was and what his thought process was about being a champion or all these things. And that’s personal. I should have known better.”

For Eric Nicksick, it makes sense that he’d be frustrated about how things have played out. At the same time, Sean Strickland is well within his rights to feel upset about how this has all played out.

Hopefully, we get to see these two rekindle in some way, shape or form after all they’ve been through together as a team over the years.