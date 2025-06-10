Eric Bischoff: Why Vince McMahon Isn’t Part of RAF “Controversy creates cash, but there’s a limit to everything”

Eric Bischoff, who is one of the men in charge of Real American Freestyle Wrestling, has explained why Vince McMahon won’t be part of the operation.

For those who don’t know, Eric Bischoff is a fairly notable figure within the history of professional wrestling. In addition to his time with WWE as an on-screen figure, he also played a massive role in the growth and success of WCW. During the Monday Night Wars, he was one of the leading figures for the promotion.

Now, Eric Bischoff has started up Real American Freestyle Wrestling alongside Hulk Hogan. Some went on to wonder why someone like Vince McMahon, who they’ve both worked with extensively, wouldn’t be involved too. In a recent interview with Jackpot City Casino, Bischoff gave his thoughts on this matter.

Eric Bischoff’s view on Vince McMahon

“The worst thing for us right now is for people to go home thinking ‘Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are doing another sports entertainment wrestling company’. We’re not, the exact opposite of it, actually. But if you bring in somebody that has even a bigger footprint in sports entertainment, as big as Hulk’s, that overshadows what we’re really trying to accomplish.”

“Set aside the obvious issues with regard to controversy, and I wrote the book: controversy creates cash, but there’s a limit to everything right? So set that aside and pretend that issue didn’t exist.”

If Vince had walked away from WWE and decided he wanted to come out of retirement and make an investment and came to us. I probably would feel the same way I do now: it’s just not appropriate, not because of the controversy, but because Hulk and I already represent professional sports entertainment.”

For Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, the focus now is going to be on making RAF a success.