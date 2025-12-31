Enemies Forever: Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Former Opponents Can Never Be Friends

Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai this week, Khabib Nurmagomedov offered a blunt take on one of combat sports’ most persistent questions, can you genuinely befriend someone you’ve fought inside the cage? His answer was unambiguous. “It’s never gonna be friends. This guy try to smash your face, how you gonna be friends with him?” The comment was made during an interview with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Why Does Khabib Nurmagomedov Say He Can’t Be Friends With Fighters He’s Faced?

Khabib wasn’t saying fighters need to disrespect opponents or dismiss their achievements. Instead, he’s drawing a line between professional civility and genuine connection. “We have to be nice. But it’s never gonna be friends,” he told Ferdinand, comparing MMA to football in the process. “In your game, you guys play. In our game we fight. It’s two different things.”

Khabib says he'll never be friends with any of his former opponents



"It's never gonna be friends. This guy try to smash your face, how you gonna be friends with him?"



(via @WSS) pic.twitter.com/6zgnfoiT0o — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier has shown mutual respect with Khabib, they’ve hugged in the octagon, exchanged compliments, and Khabib even supported Poirier’s Foundation with a donation matched by Dana White. Yet calling that a friendship would misread the relationship. Justin Gaethje, who faced Khabib at UFC 254, has consistently praised him as one of the sport’s greats. But again, that’s respect, not friendship.

Islam Makhachev (L) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) flaunting the belts post UFC 322. [Image by khabib_nurmagomedov/Instagram]

Even Khabib’s relationship with Jon Jones, whom he respects as a fighter, has boundaries rooted in loyalty. When Jones’ name came up among the UFC greats, Khabib clarified on Instagram that they couldn’t be friends because Daniel Cormier, Khabib’s genuine friend, is in conflict with Jones. “I don’t befriend those who aren’t friends with my friends.”

What about Conor Mcgregor? The bus incident, the family insults, the post-fight chaos at UFC 229, those created something different than distance. In 2018, Khabib said reconciliation was “possible” with time. Seven years later, silence suggests that wound hasn’t healed. But even there, Khabib’s position has stayed consistent: you can’t genuinely befriend someone whose primary intent was to hurt you.