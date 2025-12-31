Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why He Took a Nickname Despite Never Wanting One

BySubham
Can You Guess Khabib Nurmagomedov's Three Favorite Fighters from His Youth? 'The Eagle' Reveals All

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared with fans the reason why he was forced to pick a nickname after signing with the UFC in 2011.

Most Russian fighters do not have official nicknames, including welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Magomed Ankalaev, among others. However, Khabib was nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ and he recently shared the reason behind the same.

In an interview with World Sports Summit, the 37-year-old revealed that he never wanted an alias, but the promotion insisted on giving him one because the UFC believed that “Khabib Nurmagomedov” was difficult to pronounce and felt he should have a nickname instead.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall Sends Clear Warning to Ciryl Gane Ahead of UFC Return

Khabib then chose to be nicknamed ‘The Eagle’ because it’s a symbol of Dagestan.

“When the UFC signed me in 2012, they told me, ‘My friend, your name is very hard to pronounce. You need a nickname.’ I was like, ‘What? I have my name, why do I need a nickname?’ I asked my manager, ‘What does nickname mean?’ He said, ‘Your name is very hard for them to say.’ I took Eagle because it’s a symbol of Dagestan, but after six years, everybody knows my name.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses why he can never be friends with any of his former opponents

During the same sit-down mentioned above, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed why he can never be friends with any of his former opponents.

READ MORE:  UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Draws Backlash for Comments on Anthony Joshua's Fatal Car Crash

The 37-year-old is not the kind of fighter who hangs out or trains alongside his former opponents, as he doesn’t believe in being friends with someone he has already fought.

“No, we have to be nice, but we are never going to be friends. This guy tried to smash your face. How are you going to be friends with him? It’s different.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments below:

READ MORE:  Daniel Cormier suggests UFC fighter pay is increasing ahead of Paramount deal

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts