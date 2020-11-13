Bellator Featherweight Emmanuel Sanchez has secured himself a fight with the Bellator Featherweight titleholder after defeats Daniel Weichel by shut out decision victory.

After a competitive first round the momentum quickly shifted once Sanchez was able to land a brutal body shot immediately dropping Weichel. Showcasing his impressive durability Weichel was able to weather the storm, however, he was not able to find his rhythm again and wound up being defeated in ever round following.

Going to the judges scorecards Sanchez took the victory 48-46, 49-46, 49-5.

A victory in this fight was pivotal as it set the winner up with the winner of Bellator 252’s main event that sees Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull take on Pedro Carvalho. The winner of this bout will be the titleholder heading forward to the semi-finals of the Bellator Featherweight grand Prix.

Today’s victory puts Sanchez on a three-fight winning streak with his last loss coming to the current champion Patricio Pitbull. With a victory against Carvalho, Sanchez will get his opportunity to avenge his last loss.