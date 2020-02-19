Elias Theodorou Granted Exemption For Medical Cannabis

Spread the word!













Elias Theodorou has become the first mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to be granted a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis.

The former UFC middleweight has been a big advocate of medical cannabis and was previously seeking the exemption while with competing in the UFC only to be denied by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

However, per a statement from his management group Paradigm, Theodorou has now been granted an exemption by the British Columbia Athletic Commission.

“I am grateful both as a patient and an athlete for the approval of my medical cannabis TUE by the BC Athletic Commission, recognizing my fundamental Canadian right to medicate as prescribed by my medical doctor,” Theodorou said in the statement (via MMA Fighting). “I remain committed to fighting the negative stigma of medical cannabis, not only for myself but for all athletes.”

The TUE allows Theodorou “to continue his doctor-prescribed use of medicinal cannabis and protects him from penalty if he tests above the previous threshold for in-competition use. He will follow the guidelines provided by the athletic commission regarding fight-week medical use.”

Theodorou was released from the UFC following a drab performance against Derek Brunson. He has since competed at a PFC show in Windsor, Ontario, where he defeated fellow ex-UFC fighter Hernani Perpetuo via third-round TKO in December.

