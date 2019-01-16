Leon Edwards Calls Out Darren Till, Blasts Masvidal Match-Up

It looks like Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal will match up at welterweight in London.

Initially, Masvidal was slated to welcome Nick Diaz back into the Octagon. However, the Stockton native refused to fight and now “Gamebred” is on the hunt for another match-up. It seems he has found it in Till, who have mutually agreed to fight one another.

The pair shared a respectful exchange on social media and agreed to fight. This has displeased Leon Edwards, who has been calling out his fellow countryman, Till, for quite some time.

Speaking to the Eurobash podcast, Edwards pled his case for why an all-English main event for the UFC’s return to Liverpool is the way to go (via MMA Fighting):

“I think that the best fight for London is obviously me and Darren Till, but for some reason either him or the UFC don’t want to make it happen,” Edwards said.

“I think that is 100 percent the best fight for the U.K. fans. I’ve been calling for this fight since last March when I last fought in London and I’ve been calling him out ever since.

“I’ve mentioned it to the UFC as well through my management, they’ve been working on it too and trying to make the fight, but for some reason he doesn’t want it. He claims to be one of the best welterweights in the U.K., I know I’m the best welterweight in the U.K. I feel like that should be sorted out in London in the main event.”

Training For Till

Till is coming off the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He was submitted by Tyron Woodley in a welterweight championship fight last year. Edwards believes Till finds a match-up against Masvidal favorable because he’s on a two-fight losing streak:

“I think he thinks he matches up better stylistically with Masvidal. Coming off a loss he wants to get a win. If a man was calling me out, he was saying ‘Let’s go’ and it made sense, I would do it.

“I can’t tell you what’s in his head or what he’s thinking, but as I said, I’m ready for that fight. I’m training towards that fight, but if I don’t get it I will take a fight against someone else who’s going to push me towards the title Masvidal is on a two-fight losing streak. He’s been doing that f*ckin’ TV show and all sorts!”