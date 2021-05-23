Edmen Shahbazyan is keeping his head held high.

Shahbazyan suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Jack Hermansson in the main card opener of UFC Vegas 27 last night. It was an even contest for the most part until the last round where Hermansson dealt heavy damage on the ground which led to a 10-8 round.

In the process, the 23-year-old suffered his second straight defeat following his first pro loss to Derek Brunson last year. That said, Shahbazyan has vowed to come back stronger.

“Thank you all for your love and support!!” Shahbazyan wrote on Instagram. “I know I’m capable of better. In this fight game, small mistakes or decisions can change the whole fight. I’m gonna work harder and be back the best version of me. Never quit, I will always put my heart and soul out there all the way.”

It’s a great attitude to have for Shahbazyan who notably asked to fight Hermansson.

At this stage, however, it is probably best if he takes a step back and fights an unranked or lower-ranked opponent to not only return to the win column, but also get his confidence back.

Who do you think he should fight next?