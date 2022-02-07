Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is the latest combat sports manager to receive threats of a lawsuit from the UFC and president Dana White.

Hearn is one of the most well-known boxing promoters and has had his back-and-forths with some of the biggest MMA promoters, including White. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many combat sports personalities including Hearn were finding ways to not only produce content but also to pass the time.

One UFC fighter who has dipped his toes into potentially joining the boxing world is UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Following his win over Ciryl Gane, he’s hinted at eventually fighting in the ring.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hearn revealed how an unpublished and unseen “press conference” between Ngannou and Whyte garnered the UFC’s attention.

Eddie Hearn Alleges UFC Reached Out Following Mock Press Conference

“I’ll tell you a funny story about Francis Ngannou,” Hearn said. “During the pandemic when you did our show, I was doing loads of stuff on Zoom and trying to create content. I read that Francis Ngannou wanted to be a boxer, so I got in touch with his team because he had a little bit of beef with Dillian Whyte, nothing major. Then word has got to the UFC that I’ve done, ultimately, a press conference to promote a fight but I wasn’t even thinking. Then I got a legal letter from the UFC to say you can’t be putting this out. They were a million percent right, but at the time I was thinking this is massive.”

Hearn went on to point out that he believes a Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match would be a massive success for both sports. Fury has been in negotiations to box Whyte, but nothing has materialized so far.

Hearn’s comments come after Ngannou and his manager, Marquel Martin, alleged that the UFC threatened them with lawsuits for communicating with Jake Paul and his management team.

