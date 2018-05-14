Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier II Confirmed For UFC Calgary Main Event

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier will officially be running back their exciting first fight which ended in a no contest after Alvarez landed an illegal knee.

Poirier and Alvarez have since both defeated former WSOF champ Justin Gaethje, both by violent knockout. The setting is primed for a rematch between the two lightweight contenders, and now the UFC has made it the main event of UFC Fight Night in Calgary on July 28.

Poirier had initially said that the Calgary card was too quick of a turnaround after the Gaethje victory in April, but appears to have had a change of heart and accepted the Alvarez rematch slated for this summer. Their first bout occurred back in May of 2017.

Shortly after the UFC officially announced the headlining bout, “The Diamond” posted:

UFC ON FOX 30July 28th I'll earn my title shot #paidinfull Posted by Dustin Poirier on Monday, May 14, 2018

Poirier was getting the better of Alvarez for most of the first round until the former champion threw an illegal knee to Poirier’s head as he remained down, and unfortunately could not continue. Fans have been clamoring for a rematch between the two ever since, and now there’s a place and a date to look forward to.

A win for either man could easily put either one into title contention.

Who will win the rematch between Alvarez and Poirier in Calgary?