Eddie Alvarez Talks ONE Championship Debut In Japan

Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez is set to make his awaited ONE Championship debut at March 31’s iconic ONE: A New Era from Tokyo, Japan.

The longtime veteran signed with the rising Asia promotion last year. ‘The Underground King’ joined a slew of high-profile UFC veterans such as Demetrious Johnson and Sage Northcutt. Alvarez meets Timofey Nastyukhin in what will definitely be ONE Championship’s biggest event ever.

Alvarez recently spoke up about returning to Japan in an interview with the legendary Genki Sudo via FightGameAsia. Having spent much of his early career fighting in Japan, it was imperative to him that his first ONE bout was back in Tokyo:

“It was important for me when I came to ONE to do my first fight here in Tokyo, as appreciation to the fans for what they did for me ten years ago,” Alvarez shared. “This has always been like a special place for me.”

Perhaps Alvarez’ biggest accomplishment there was winning the DREAM 2008 Lightweight Grand Prix. He remembered that time and suggested he’d come full circle:

“I started my career here in Japan with a grand prix , and now I’m back with another grand prix .”

Well-known as an a violent action fighter, Alvarez is ready to continue that reputation in ONE. He closed by offering his excitement for a New Era:

“A lot of high-paced fighting and non-stop action. I like to feel my opponent, feel the energy of the crowd, and then unleash my training, unleash my preparation on my opponent.”

“I believe it’s going to be very special, a special event, a special time.”