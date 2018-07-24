Eddie Alvarez Reveals Why He Didn’t Re-Sign With UFC Before Next Fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez changed his tune on wanting a new contract with the promotion.

For months, UFC wanted to get Alvarez back inside of the octagon, but Alvarez had stated he won’t be doing that without a new deal due to the fact that he is on the last fight of his current contract with the promotion and wants a new deal before he fights again, which is understandable but UFC President Dana White didn’t really care about that as he wanted to book his fight right away.

Thus, this led to the Las Vegas-based promotion booking the former UFC champion against top contender Dustin Poirier at the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event and now, Alvarez has opened up to Luke Thomas during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” about why he decided to take a gamble on his future by accepting this fight.

“I think we’d get a deal done for sure,” Alvarez said (transcript courtesy of MMANews). We’re just not there yet. I know with the UFC, you never know when you strike a deal. But I’m patient. I’ve learned to be patient, because in the past I’ve gotten ahead of myself and maybe left a lot of money on the table. I don’t know. I think what’s fair is fair and every fighter, it’s a very individual thing, how much each fighter deserves and should get paid. I think I bring a lot of value and when I fight I make this company a lot of money and I make a lot of fans excited. I want to be shared with a little bit more than what I’m being shared with. That’s all.”

The event, also known as UFC Calgary, is set to take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.