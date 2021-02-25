ONE Championship lightweight contender, Eddie Alvarez has laid claim to gold across the likes of BodogFIGHT, Bellator, and the UFC across his eighteen-year, and has predicted that either previous foe, Dustin Poirier or the surging, Charles Oliveira will be the next lightweight kingpin of his old UFC stomping-ground.

Alvarez, who is currently preparing for a high-stakes, potential title-eliminator against former title challenger, Iuri Lapicus in April at ONE on TNT I — may earn the opportunity to challenge current kingpin Christian Lee for the lightweight championship with a victory.

Set to make his return for the first time in over eighteen-months, Alvarez got off the mark at the second time of trying under his new banner — stopping former two-time gold holder, Eduard Folayang via a first round submission. Debuting under the Chatri Sityodtong led promotion back in March of 2019, Alvarez dropped a devastating knockout to Timofey Nastyukin at ONE Championship: A New Era.

With current undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov remaining firm on his stance to retire following his October win over Justin Gaethje — Alvarez picked either Poirier or Oliveira to emerge strapped with gold after the reign of Nurmagomdov comes to an end, or at the turn of the new year.

I think Dustin’s (Poirier) probably gonna end up with the belt,” Alvarez said during a recent interview with LowKick MMA reporter, Jordan Ellis. “I think either Dustin or (Charles) Oliveira — either one of them.

Earning his lightweight championship shot during his UFC run, Alvarez took decision wins over former Strikeforce 155-pound titleholder, Gilbert Melendez, and former WEC and UFC lightweight best, Anthony Pettis. Battling then-champion, Rafael dos Anjos during International Fight Week back in the summer of 2016, Alvarez entered the fight as a considerable underdog — before clinching the title with a first-round barrage, stopping the Brazilian with strikes at the fence. 

