Eddie Alvarez Calls ‘Complete Crap’ On Notion That UFC Has The Best Fighters

Eddie Alvarez doesn’t buy into the theory that the best mixed martial artists in the world are all in the UFC.

Alvarez, who currently fights under the ONE Championship banner in Singapore, was once the new kid on the block when he entered the UFC back in 2014. “The Underground King” eventually earned himself a title opportunity, upsetting Rafael dos Anjos to capture the 155-pound throne in July of 2016.

He has since signed with ONE and comes off a Lightweight Grand Prix Semifinal victory over Eduard Folayang, who he defeated via first-round submission. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Alvarez explained why the notion that the UFC has the best fighters in the world is “complete crap.”

“That whole theory is crap that everybody who’s the best is a UFC guy,” Alvarez said. “It’s complete crap because I was the guy who didn’t fight in the UFC. I went there and won the belt. I beat arguably the best lightweight in that history. [Rafael dos Anjos] at the time was killing everyone. Like literally murdering the who’s who. So to go to the UFC, win the belt and be a guy from the outside that never fought there, I’m the guy you’re talking about.

“I wasn’t a UFC fighter per se but I went there and I won the world title. If I could do it, isn’t it true that anybody from the outside could possibly go there and win the title? It’s not arguable. It’s fact. The best fighters in the world, they’re all over and they’re virtually unknown.”

Alvarez is preparing to take on Dagestani BJJ Champion Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix finale on October 13.

