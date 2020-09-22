Ed Herman wasn’t pleased with Michael Bisping’s comments on his win over Mike Rodriguez.

The 39-year-old veteran took on Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 10 earlier this month and enjoyed a come-from-behind victory after submitting his foe in the third round.

However, there was controversy involved as Herman dropped to the ground after a knee to the body from Rodriguez in the second round. The referee deemed it a low blow in real time but with the benefit of replay, it was clear that it was a clean strike.

Of course, that didn’t help Rodriguez who would go on to get submitted a round later after Herman received (and took advantage of the) five minutes to recover from what was a legal strike.

Herman would go on to receive plenty of hate and abuse from fans and speaking a week later, felt he was robbed of what should have been one of the best comebacks in UFC history.

“I feel like I just had the most epic comeback in UFC history,” Herman told MMA Fighting. “I was hurt badly multiple times and was able to recover and come back and get that victory. Whether the ref gave me a break or not, who’s to say what would have happened?”

Bisping vs. Herman?

Herman notably took issue with Bisping who was on commentary on the night and criticized him for his actions. Herman even went as far as suggesting a fight with the former middleweight champion.

“Bisping I think is kind of a punk, because to my face, he acts like he’s my buddy, and then kind of came after me and made me look bad and talked some trash, so it’s kind of messed up,” Herman added. “If he wants to come out of retirement and throw the gloves on, we can do that.”

Bisping is yet to respond as of now.

What do you make of Herman’s comments?