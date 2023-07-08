Ahead of UFC 290 tonight, Canadian video game developer, EA Sports, having confirmed the upcoming release of the newest iteration of their Ultimate Fighting Championship video game – with a full-scale reveal of EA Sports: UFC 5 slated for September.

Confirming the presence of a long-awaited instalment of a new UFC video game, EA Sports took to their official Twitter account this evening ahead of UFC 290 tonight during International Fight Week – sharing a brief video and graphic for the release of a new UFC 5 game.

EA Sports confirm upcoming release of UFC 5 video game

“Coming soon #UFC5,” EA Sports UFC tweeted. “Full reveal September 2023. Sign up for more news.”

Coming soon #UFC5



Full reveal September 2023 🗓️



Sign up for more news

➡️ https://t.co/vLBNhbt3QN pic.twitter.com/qIFoAmLbWN — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 8, 2023

Today’s announcement of EA Sports UFC 5 will see the developer release their fifth iteration of the multi-platform video game, with their first title, EA Sports UFC releasing back in 2014 on PS4, XBOX ONE, as well as on IOS, and Android. Current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones would feature on the box’s cover, alongside Swedish fan-favorite and former foe, Alexander Gustafsson.

In March of 2016, EA Sports UFC 2 landed – with former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey featuring as a cover athlete, alongside former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor – with the Dubliner earning his place on the cover with his 2015 knockout win over Jose Aldo.

In February 2018, the developer released EA Sports UFC 3 – with the aforenoted, McGregor featuring as the sole cover star, sporting both his undisputed featherweight and lightweight champions.

And in their latest release; EA Sports UFC 4 back in August 2020, current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya featured as a cover athlete alongside veteran former welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal.

At the time of publication, features or an official release date for EA Sports UFC 5 has yet to be determined, with the developer confirming plans for a full reveal in September of this year.