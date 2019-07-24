DWCS 21 Results: Three Fighters Earn UFC Contracts

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Tues. July 23, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 21 took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Five fights took place, with the winners having the possibility at landing a UFC contract. Billy Quarantillo and Kamuela Kirk met at featherweight. A light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Alexander Poppeck took place. Christian Lohsen and J.J. Okanovich threw down in lightweight action. Terrance McKinney fought Sean Woodson at 145 pounds. And Ramazan Kuramagomedov took on Jordan Williams at middleweight.

Check out the DWC 21 results below.

DWCS 21 Results:

Middleweight: Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Jordan Williams via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Contract Winners: Billy Quarantillo, Jamahal Hill, and Sean Woodson

