Dustin Poirier ‘Sends Location’ To Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier sends a location to Khabib Nurmagomedov for their upcoming showdown.

The UFC recently announced an agreement of a new five-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The new partnership will begin with UFC 242 pay-per-view event that is slated to go down on September 7th. As of this writing, a venue for the event has yet to be revealed.

The plan is for Nurmagomedov to make his next title defense as UFC lightweight champion against Poirier, who is the current interim UFC lightweight champ. When they fight, it will be a unification title bout.

The UFC 242 PPV is expected to be headlined by this fight. Just hours after this partnership between the two sides and the PPV being announced, Poirier took to his official Twitter account where he sent out a cryptic message.

Poirier wrote, “Location Sent.” This led to many fans thinking that this fight will take place in Abu Dhabi. It should be noted that the UFC has yet to confirm the fight and when it will take place.

Location Sent — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 29, 2019

In his latest fight, Poirier beat Max Holloway via hard-fought unanimous decision for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.