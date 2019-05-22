Dustin Poirier: ‘I Can Beat Anybody In The World, Khabib’s Skin Is Up Next’

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is extremely confident that he can beat UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC recently announced an agreement of a new five-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The plan is for Nurmagomedov to make his next title defense against Poirier, who is the current interim UFC lightweight champ. When they fight, it will be a unification title bout.

The new partnership will begin with UFC 242 pay-per-view event that is slated to go down on September 7th. The UFC 242 PPV is expected to be headlined by this fight.

In his latest fight, Poirier beat Max Holloway via hard-fought unanimous decision for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Poirier recently did an interview with MMAJunkie where he spoke highly of his chances of beating anyone in the world including Khabib.

“I can beat anybody in the world. Khabib’s skin is going up next,” Poirier said. “I can beat anybody in the world. I just need to put the work in and show up in the moment, ready to perform, and I can beat anybody.”

“That’s a big challenge to go over there. Probably one of the biggest Muslim stars, sports stars for sure,” Poirier said. “To go into enemy territory and fight their guy is going to be a huge challenge. But that’s what you sign up for. He’s the champ. I can’t say anything about it. I’ve got a long climb to go over there and pull off the upset.”