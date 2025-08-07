Is Dricus Du Plessis Finally Getting the Respect He Deserves? UFC Champ Weighs-In

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis believes that everyone is finally starting to give him the respect he deserves ahead of UFC 319.

Later this month, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. Khamzat is considered to be the favorite by many, but as we know, DDP is one of the most unpredictable fighters we’ve seen in a long time at the elite level.

For a while, people weren’t that interested in giving Dricus du Plessis the credit he deserves. They weren’t sure whether or not he was a ‘fluke’ champion but as time has gone on, he’s been able to prove himself at every available opportunity.

Now, though, Dricus du Plessis certainly seems to be earning a lot of praise from a lot of different directions. In a recent interview, the 185 pound king had the following to say.

Dricus du Plessis examines his position as UFC champion

“I feel like everyone is finally starting to give me the respect I deserve as champion. A couple of years ago, they said Khamzat would steamroll me. Now, they give me praise for my championship round performances.”

du Plessis feels like the kind of fighter who is capable of surprising even the most pessimistic of fight fans. Even if he isn’t able to get past Chimaev when they collide, he’s still done an exceptional job of rising up through the ranks when very few people thought he could do so.

In terms of the fight itself, it’s certainly anyone’s guess as to how it’s going to go. They have very different styles, and one thing that the majority of people agree on is that DDP has a better chance if the fight goes longer.

Either way, it’s hard not to get excited.