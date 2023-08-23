Having missed out on a title showdown with undisputed middleweight champion, israel Adesanya next month at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia – number one ranked contender, Dricus du Plessis is holding out for a grudge fight with the former on the continent of Africa in a first landing for the Octagon in the region.

Pretoria native, du Plessis, managed to land the number one ranked at the middleweight limit at UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, defeating former champion and common-foe, Robert Whittaker with a huge second round TKO in the pair’s official title-eliminator.

Facing-off with arch-rival, Adesanya inside the Octagon following his stoppage win, du Plessis was expected to fight the City Kickboxing staple next month at UFC 293 ‘Down Under’, however, a lingering injury ruled him from a title affair.

As a result, Adesanya will continue in a headlining vein, drawing the streaking Sean Strickland in Sydney instead.

Dricus du Plessis lays out ideal sitting for title fight with Israel Adesanya

However, as far as South African finisher, du Plessis is concerned, a title showdown with Adesanya is still certainly possible – as he eyes a first-ever event in Africa for the UFC to host such a grudge match.

“Now, I can make sure I’m ready for that fight [with Israel Adesanya],” Dricus du Plessis said during an appearance on the Te Ao with Moana YouTube channel. “But also, dictate and say, ‘Listen, I’ve always been a gambling man. When they [the UFC] phone and pick up, I say yes. They phoned up Robert Whittaker – it took me a minute, not even – I went, cool, when? Where?”

“I’m definitely saying yes [to a fight with Israel Adesanya], but right now, I wanna really push and make this happen in Africa,” Dricus du Plessis explained. “I wanna push for that. I wanna push for myself and ‘Izzy’ to fight each other in Africa. And I think it’s possible.”

Prior to his win over Whittaker, du Plessis had turned in impressive recent stoppages of common-foe, Derek Brunson, as well as former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till.

