Drew McIntyre will shine at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is this weekend and it feels like there are a few people being lost in the shuffle – and that includes Drew McIntyre.

For the longest time now, you could make the argument that Drew McIntyre has been the MVP of WWE. He has constantly been knocking his segments and matches out of the park, with one of the most obvious examples of that being his incredible feud with CM Punk last year.

Now, he’s set to compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the chance to go to WrestleMania. If he wins, then Drew McIntyre will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE championship. While it may not seem particularly plausible given that CM Punk and John Cena are the red hot favorites, there’s one reason why we think it could happen: The Rock.

Drew McIntyre – the corporate champion?

In addition to Drew putting in an excellent performance in the Chamber, which we anticipate is going to happen, we also think there’s a decent enough chance that he could wind up being the corporate champion that The Rock has been searching for. After all, ‘The Great One’ is one of the few guys who has been backing McIntyre for a long time now.

They’ve had a handful of interactions with one another and while it may not be the most likely outcome, it would be a great swerve – and Triple H hasn’t been afraid to throw the WWE Universe off the scent since he took charge.

Alas, regardless of whether or not he gets that opportunity, Drew McIntyre needs to be allowed to let loose in the Chamber match. He has history with most of the guys involved, he’s an unbelievable worker when he’s given a great dance partner, and he needs to prove that he deserves a big match at Mania.

Oh, and as for an outside prediction: we still think a showdown with Wade Barrett should be on the table. Just saying.