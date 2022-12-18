Drew Dober calls out Jalin Turner after his KO win vs. Bobby Green: “I would love those problems.”

Drew Dober (26-11 MMA) already has his sights on his next opponent following yet another electrifying performance against Bobby Green (29-14-1 MMA).

Despite, struggling to deal with the uniquely elusive boxing of Bobby Green in the opening round, Dober showed yet again his ability to overcome adversity and adjust to the fight at hand. As he rallied back in the second round and knockout the Octagon veteran in typical Drew Dober style.

A fight that was labeled ‘the people’s main-event’ lived up to the expectation and would also go on to win ‘Fight of the Night’, earning both fighters $50,000 ahead of the holidays.

Drew Dober calls out Jalin Turner

During his post-fight interview with Paul Felder, the 34-year-old didn’t hesitate when being asked whom he wanted next In the Lightweight division.

“I think there is a guy in the Top 10 right now, and his name is Jalin Turner — 6’3” monster. I would love those problems. So, please say, ‘yes,’” Dober stated.

Jalin Turner (13-5 MMA) is seemingly up for the challenge after responding to Dober’s callout on Twitter with a series of memes, while also tagging his manager Jason House.

Already made the call 😁 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 18, 2022

Following his fight, Drew Dober was given a chance to react to Turner’s Twitter response in his post-fight interview with the media, as he sets his sights on a fight in April 2023.

“We’re looking at trying to fight in April — I’d like to get another one before my baby comes out,” Dober told reporters.

“So, April is a good time. Twitter is not a contract. I see people blowing smoke over Twitter all the time. But, it doesn’t mean anything until that paperwork is in front of you. So, yeah, I’m just enjoying this moment. If he wants to fight, we’ll talk about it.”

Drew Dober further expressed why he wants to fight ‘The Tarantula’, someone not many would willingly go toe to toe with.

“Because he beat Brad Riddell and Brad Riddell beat me,” Dober said.

“And so I want to avenge that through the transitive property. He’s ranked 10, and, man, 6’3” is a problem. So like I said, Bobby Green was running his mouth, being creative. I like interesting problems, and 6’3” is one of them.” (Transcribed by MMAMania.com)

After a winless 2021, Drew Dober has flipped the script and went undefeated in 2022 recording three knockouts as he looks to carry that momentum into 2023.

Drew Dober vs. Jalin Turner, who takes it?