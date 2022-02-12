What an incredible rally from Brazilian powerhouse, Douglas Silva de Andrade. Recovering from an adversity filled first round, including a knockdown and a massive cut beside his right eye, the bantamweight finisher stops Sergey Morozov with a second round rear-naked choke on the preliminary card of UFC 271.
Suffering a notable knockdown in the opening frame, de Andrade was then split open courtesy of a massive ground strike from Morozov, opening a sizeable cut just to the right of the Brazilian’s right sight.
However, rallying massively in the second round, the always-aggressive de Andrade dropped Morozov with a sweeping, reaching right hook, before eventually jumping on the back during a later exchange, immediately hand fighting.
Locking up a rear-naked choke eventually, de Andrade brutally choked Morozov unconscious — securing just his second career submission win to go with a stunning 20 career knockouts.