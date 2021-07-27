Douglas Lima and Michael ‘Venom’ Page are set to rematch at The SSE Arena, Wembley, in London on October 1.

Lima scored a highlight-reel KO to become the first man to defeat ‘MVP’ when the pair first fought back at Bellator 221 in 2019.

The Brazilian has since gone on the claim welterweight gold by beating Rory MacDonald before failing in his bid to become a two-weight champion against Gegard Mousasi and then losing his 170lb strap to Yaroslav Amosov.

Since suffering the first and only defeat of his MMA career Page has been in great form. The Englishman has put together a five-fight win streak albeit against lower-level opposition.

Lima reacted to the news he’ll rematch Page in London in October.

“MVP has put together an impressive string of wins together, but when he gets back in the cage with me, the end result is going to be the same as the first time,” Lima said in a Bellator press release. “Right now, I’m on a mission to put the BELLATOR belt back around my waist. Anyone standing in my way will be dismantled.”

Page is keen to avenge his knockout loss to Lima, he said.

“The comeback is always bigger than the setback. It was always gonna happen, it’s written in the stars. The one and only MVP is back, and I will have my redemption in front of my hometown the only way I know how – in venomous style.”

Check out the full Bellator London card below.

MAIN CARD

Welterweight Main Event: #1-Douglas Lima (32-9) vs. #2-Michael Page (19-1)

Featherweight Bout: Robert Whiteford (16-4)) vs. Andrew Fisher (18-8-1

Lightweight Bout: Yves Landu (16-8) vs. Tim Wilde (13-4)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luke Trainer (4-0) vs. Yannick Bahati (9-5)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Lewis Long (18-6) vs. Uros Jurisic (11-1)

Lightweight Bout: Kane Mousah (13-3) vs. Davy Gallon (18-7-2)

Flyweight Bout: Lucie Bertaud (3-2) vs. Elina Kallionidou (7-4)

Lightweight Bout: Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Gavin Hughes (10-2)

Featherweight Bout: Fabacary Diatta (7-0) vs. Nathan Rose (7-3)

Who emerges victorious from the Bellator London main event on October 1? Douglas Lima or Michael ‘Venom’ Page?