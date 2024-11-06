President-Elect Donald Trump Accepts ‘Honor’ from former UFC Champion on Election Night

President-elect Donald Trump has thanked a former UFC champion for endorsing him ahead of election night.

In case you haven’t heard, Donald Trump is set to become the new president of the United States. He defeated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during last night’s US presidential election, ensuring that he would return to the Oval Office following a four-year absence after his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

For many, this is simply the most remarkable political comeback of all time. After the insurrection, his handling of the pandemic and the fact that he’s now a convicted felon, many were led to believe that he would never run for office again. Alas, that’s exactly what has happened, and he’s managed to come out on top for the second time.

As we know, a parade of figures in mixed martial arts have been supporting Donald Trump for a long time. The most obvious example of that is UFC president Dana White, who actually joined Trump on stage during his victory speech and spoke to the crowd in attendance.

In addition, though, a lot of fighters have also endorsed him – and that includes former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

A great honor, from a great fighter. Thank you! https://t.co/LWcsktdgG4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024

Donald Trump thanks Kamaru Usman for endorsement

Usman: “Growing up Democrat and starting to understand the state of politics over the last few decades I know how I want to live and how I want to raise my family @realDonaldTrump”

Trump: “A great honor, from a great fighter. Thank you!”

Millions upon millions of Americans may not like it, but Donald Trump will serve as the 47th president of the United States. The expectation is that Kamala Harris will officially concede the election later this evening and from there, the countdown begins to the inauguration in the new year as America braces itself for the latest chapter in the Trump story.