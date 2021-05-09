Donald Cerrone will not retire despite being winless in his last six fights.

‘Cowboy’ was a significant favourite against Alex Morono heading into UFC Vegas 26.

Morono had stepped up on short noticed after Diego Sanchez was pulled from the fight and cut by the UFC last week.

Despite that, he was able to pick up the biggest win of his career, stopping the MMA veteran in the second round of their co-main event bout.

Post-fight, Cerrone announced his intention to continue fighting.

“I’m sure now there will be a lot of talk of, ‘Maybe he’ll retire. Maybe this is the right time.’ But that isn’t anywhere in my train of thought,” Cerrone said on the UFC on ESPN 24 post-fight show. “I have to figure something out. I feel like I came out, started hard. Who knows? We’ll have to watch it, assess it, see what’s going on. I’m in good spirits. I’ll go home and see my two boys, hang out with my family. Shitty night at the office but hopefully UFC isn’t sending me off anywhere and you guys will see me again.

Cerrone later told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that his intention is to compete at lightweight moving forward.

“I don’t know what to answer to you on, ‘Is it that time?’ I don’t know. I don’t feel like it,” Cerrone said. “But how I feel and how I perform are two different things. It sucks. Who knows? I want to go back to ’55. No excuses. That kid came in and was ready.”

I’ll never go out like this,” Cerrone added. “There’s no way I’ll end like this. I couldn’t let my legacy end like this.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

