Donald Cerrone Was Willing To Fight Mike Perry On Short-Notice At UFC 226

Donald Cerrone is always up to fight and almost did that at UFC 226 against Mike Perry.

As seen in the main event of the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, the former title contender lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision.

As a result of this loss, Cerrone is now just 1-4 in his last five fights.

Cerrone’s coach Brandon Gibson recently noted that Cerrone was asked if he could step in and replace the injured Yancy Medeiros against Mike Perry at UFC 226.

This would have been on short-notice considering that this pay-per-view event goes down next weekend.

“He got the phone call [this week] to fight Mike Perry and he said yes,” Gibson said to MMA Fighting. “He’s under a medical suspension right now so it’s kind of off the table. His son hadn’t been born yet. Lindsey was probably having contractions. They were at the hospital and he was like, ‘Hey, do you have time to do this? I’m feeling good. I’m ready. I just came off an awesome camp. Mike’s been training out of JacksonWink but no hard feelings. Let’s go put on a show. I’ll step up.’” “I don’t want him fighting five times a year,” Gibson said. “I think those days are over, but he’s always gonna be that, ‘I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime’ kind of guy. Some of these, you’ve just got to get up and ride with ‘Cowboy.’ That’s the life he’s gonna live.”

At the end of the day, Cerrone was unable to accept the fight due to him being under a 45-day medical suspension for right temple and scalp lacerations. Cerrone’s girlfriend Lindsey Sheffield gave birth to their son, Dacson, on Friday.

Paul Felder will now be fighting Perry at UFC 226.