Next weekend’s UFC 276 lightweight pairing between division veterans, Bobby Green and Jim Miller is officially off – with Miller remaining on the Las Vegas, Nevada pay-per-view event, however, drawing former opponent, Donald Cerrone in a short notice showdown at the welterweight limit.

As per an initial report from ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto, as per UFC officials, San Bernardino native, Green is out of next weekend’s scheduled matchup with Miller due to undisclosed reasons – with Donald Cerrone drafting in on just over a week’s notice to rematch the New Jersey native.

“Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons,” Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th. UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th. (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined.”

Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). pic.twitter.com/qm738luENS — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 23, 2022

First sharing the Octagon back in July 2014 as part of a main event bout on a UFC Fight Night Atlantic City card, Donald Cerrone managed to stop Jim Miller with an opening round high kick knockout victory as part of an eventual eight fight run of consecutive victories.

Riding a two-fight winning run of his own, Miller managed to score his second straight knockout win back in February against Nikolas Motta – stopping the newcomer with a knockout to add to an Erick Gonzalez finish last October.

Donald Cerrone was scheduled to feature at UFC Austin last weekend

Scheduled to make a lightweight division return twice in the last couple of weeks, Cerrone first was forced from a UFC 274 matchup with Joe Lauzon due to food poisoning, before a UFC Austin co-headliner between the two was shelved after Lauzon suffered a knee injury on fight day.

UFC 276 takes place on July 2. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with an undisputed middleweight title fight between reigning champion, Israel Adesanya and the #2 ranked Jared Cannonier slated to take main event honors.