Donald Cerrone Targeting December Return Following Justin Gaethje Defeat

Despite suffering a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje, Donald Cerrone is already looking towards his next fight.

Cerrone and Gaethje met in the UFC Vancouver headliner on Saturday night in what promised to be an entertaining war. However, Gaethje made it three consecutive first-round knockout wins after dropping Cerrone late on in the first stanza.

“Cowboy” complained about the stoppage but later took the defeat with grace as he embraced Gaethje after the fight. He was all smiles in the post-fight media scrum as well as he already decided he wants to compete again in December:

“I would love to fight in December, man,” Cerrone told reporters. “I really would. I would love to fight next weekend but I don’t know how long a suspension I got.

“Who knows. I don’t know what getting your ass knocked out in 30 seconds looks like on paper for a suspension. But I think it’s pretty long. 90 days or something? 60 days? Hey, only two months. I can probably make it still, squeeze in there in December.”

Cerrone Wants 50 UFC Fights

Cerrone was later informed if he fought in December, it would be his 34th fight for the promotion. But he isn’t just targeting 40 fights — he wants 50:

“I want 50,” he added. “50 is the number I want. I got news for my coaches and corners. There’s going to be a lot more ups and downs and sideways.

“It’s so funny because when you’re winning, everybody wants to know ‘what are you doing so special that you win’ and then when you lose, everyone’s like ‘what didn’t you do?’ Nothing, man. I trained hard. Trained my ass off. I’m in great shape. Five rounds? Could have went for sure. Just didn’t work out. We’re going to go to the drawing board and really gonna fix a few things? Nah. What are we going to fix?”

Do you think Cerrone will make it 50 UFC fights?