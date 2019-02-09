Donald Cerrone Offers Bold Prediction For Conor McGregor Fight

Donald Cerrone offers a bold prediction for a potential showdown against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

The two stars are down for the fight as there was speculation late last year and then in January. It all started after they traded some words. This exchange is believed to be a sign that both fighters are willing to share the Octagon together.

Cerrone finished Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout in the second round by TKO at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event. This show went down down on Saturday night (January 19, 2019) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Following the fight, Cerrone called him out and McGregor responded by stating that he would be willing to book the fight.

While doing a Q&A session with fans before the UFC 234 PPV event in Australia, Cerrone talked about this fight. This included a timeline for it and his prediction.

“It’s definitely going to be this year, this summer I think,” Cerrone said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “But hey, Irish, Australian, American – (expletive) root for whoever you want. I love it man. Boo, cheer.”



“I’m just going to go out there and fight my ass off. I really am. Definitely the standup – I’m going to stand and fight him. I’m not going to try to wrestle him, I’m going to (expletive) stand and give you all what you want to see. (My prediction is a) second-round head kick (knockout).

