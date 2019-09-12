Donald Cerrone Done Chasing Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone no longer has an interest in fighting Conor McGregor.

There was talk of the pair facing each other especially earlier in the year. However, that has not been the case yet with McGregor still having not fought since his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.

As for Cerrone, he takes on Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC Vancouver. The winner of the bout will likely face the winner of Nurmagomedov’s slated fight with Tony Ferguson.

But what would happen if McGregor skipped the line? Cerrone isn’t sure he comes back at all:

“Do you think he comes back though? I mean, damn. It’s been a lot of talk, a lot of years,” Cerrone said during media day recently. “I don’t know. Who knows? So to me, chasing that is not even worth it to me anymore.

“Like man are you going to come back? Either sh*t or get off the pot, bro. Other than that, there’s no one else.”

There is even talk of McGregor potentially skipping Ferguson for a title shot. That could be the case, especially if a proposed fight with Nurmagomedov doesn’t work with Ferguson’s schedule.

Having fought “El Cucuy” last, Cerrone believes it would be crazy for Ferguson — who is on a 12-fight winning streak — to get skipped over for the next title shot:

“Man, hell yeah,” Cerrone said when asked if he would be upset if Ferguson got skipped. “Give the dude his dues. That would be tough for Tony to swallow. No, he deserves it.”

What do you think of Cerrone’s comments?