Recently, UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith set the internet ablaze with a rather crazy story about fellow UFC fighter Donald Cerrone and social media influencer Dan Blizerian.

While appearing on Michael Bisping’s ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Smith claimed that during his UFC 235 bout with Jon Jones, ‘Cowboy’ and Blizerian forced Smith’s wife and mother out of their seats while “sh*thouse drunk.” Blizerian was also accused of watching pornographic videos on his phone while sitting next to Smith’s mother.

It didn’t take long for the outspoken Blizerian to snap back at Smith’s story. In a since-deleted post by Cerrone, Blizerian reached out to Smith via Instagram.



“So I saw your nonsensical story where you’re using my name for clickbait,” Bilzerian reportedly said.

“You should at least try to have some semblance of truth in there,” he continued. “First off, Cowboy invited me to that fight and he had the tickets. I didn’t ask anyone to move and certainly not your mother. I also didn’t watch porn, if she was looking at my phone I’m sure what she saw was a random Snapchat from a girl that turned out to be naked when I opened it.”

“I don’t drink so I certainly wasn’t hammered,” he added. “Your depiction of this story is complete bullsh*t.”

Anthony Smith has not yet commented on Blizerian’s response, but considering how much attention this story has brought, a response from Smith would not be unexpected.

Donald Cerrone Responds to Anthony Smith; ‘You Are Way the F*ck Off Bro’

‘Cowboy’ had his own response to Smith’s story about the encounter once the news started making the rounds.

“Okay, Anthony Smith. You are way the f*ck off bro,” said Cerrone on his Instagram story. “I can’t believe you put a story out there three years after your fight saying me and Dan threw your mom and your grandma out of their seats.”

“First of all, I had tickets in Dana’s section, two seats. Nobody was in those. But your story doesn’t make any sense because you’re saying Dan was drunk, Dan doesn’t drink.”

“And then your are saying that your parents saw him looking at porn so he threw them out of their seat but then they were still sitting somewhere else. I don’t understand your story. And how were they even have got into that section? Because that’s not just a section that people can get tickets to.”

“So you got a lot of holes in your story. I don’t understand but; I have also seen you since the fight and you never once said anything to me. So, you just wanna go on.”

While Smith was fairly complimentary of Donald Cerrone‘s character and gave him a “pass” on the situation, it appears the dispute between the two is far from over.

What are your thoughts on the dispute between Donald Cerrone and Anthony Smith?